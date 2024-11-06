Havana got news for you: Falkirk folk singer Calum announces big Cuba gig

Falkirk singer songwriter Calum Baird is off to the island famous for Fidel Castro, the Buena Vista Social Club and rusty classic cars.

The well travelled troubadour has been invited to perform at the Havana Biennial 2024 later this month, one of the only – if not the only – Scottish musician to take the stage at one of the world’s most prestigious art and cultural festivals.

Calum said: “I’m so looking forward to sharing my music with audiences from around the world. It’s a huge moment for me personally, I’ve wanted to perform live in Cuba for a very long time.

“The Havana Biennial provides a rare platform for cross-cultural exchange, and I look forward to sharing my work as part of Scotland’s contemporary music and culture with a new, international audience.

Falkirk singer songwriter Calum Baird is off to Cuba to play in the famous Havana Biennial (Picture: Submitted)

“As the only Scottish musician invited to participate in this Biennial, I hope to create connections between Scottish and Cuban musicians as well as with the different nationalities represented at the Biennial.

“This journey to Havana represents a chance to celebrate Scotland’s rich contemporary music and culture while embracing the rhythms of Havana at this massive international arts fair.”

Calum would not be able to cast off for Cuba without the support of The Peace and Justice Project, PCS Union, Fire Brigades Union, Unison, and the Bakers’, Food and Allied Workers’ Union.

The singer, who has played shows all over the UK and Europe, will not be wasting a minute of his time in Cuba and plans to fill his stay there with as many great memories as possible.

He said: “While out in Cuba, I plan to record videos of my performances, keep a trip diary, photograph and document my time in Cuba and share moments with followers on my social media.

"I have arranged media appearances with Cuban press and TV when I am there to promote my participation as a Scottish artist at this world class arts fair. On my return, I plan to host a special event in Scotland to share the experiences from my time in Cuba, bringing a taste of the Biennial back home.”