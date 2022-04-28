Grangemouth's Young Portonians jump back to the footloose days of the 80s

It’s going to be a nostalgic weekend at Grangemouth’s Bowhouse Community Centre as talented young thespians take their audience back in time to the singing and dancing 1980s.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 28th April 2022, 4:03 pm

The curtain goes up on the Young Portonian Theatre Company’s spring production Back to the 80s – The Totally Awesome Musical at the Bowhouse Road venue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

A Young Portonians spokesperson said: “This is a much anticipated show for our company and young talent – originally scheduled for a 2020 performance, we’re finally back and ready to transport you back to the 1980s.”

The talented youngsters of Grangemouth's Young Portonian Theatre Company will be taking audience back to the 1980s this weekend

As well as entertaining the masses, members of the cast will be collecting donations for the Ukrainian Resettlement Team, an independent charity supporting vulnerable families affected by the current conflict in Ukraine who have been resettled into our community.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the curtain goes up at 7.30pm.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

