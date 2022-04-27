New kilt shop now open in Stenhousemuir

The shop, which is located at 362 to 370 Main Street, Stenhousemuir, is called Taylor Made Kilts and if that sounds familiar, that is because it started off life over the water in Alloa before Stenhousemuir man Glenn Somerville made his dreams come true and brought the business over to the Falkirk area.

"I want it to be part of the community and not just a shop,” said Glenn. “I want it to get involved with community events and things like that. It’s an ideal location – you can’t miss the sign as you are driving to Asda.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Piper Andy Low joins Taylor Made Kilts owner Glenn Somerville and his family at the official opening of the new Stenhousemuir business