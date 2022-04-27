New kilt shop now open in Stenhousemuir

The shop, which is located at 362 to 370 Main Street, Stenhousemuir, is called Taylor Made Kilts and if that sounds familiar, that is because it started off life over the water in Alloa before Stenhousemuir man Glenn Somerville made his dreams come true and brought the business over to the Falkirk area.
"I want it to be part of the community and not just a shop,” said Glenn. “I want it to get involved with community events and things like that. It’s an ideal location – you can’t miss the sign as you are driving to Asda.
"I feel the area is just the right place for a kilt shop and hopefully the loyal customers who supported it when it was in Alloa will be able to come to Stenhousemuir and continue that.”