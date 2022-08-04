Falkirk Town Hall: Laughs guaranteed as Leah MacRae Weighs In next month

The Belfast-born actress appears at Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, September 9 with her new show Leah MacRae Weighs In.

In 2020 she was planning a massive year of gigs across the country, but like most of us, she stayed home.

But now she admits that it’s time for her to come out of the wings again with her new tour and first stop in the spotlight will be Falkirk.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leah MacRae will play Falkirk Town Hall next month

The new show follows the success of her one woman show, My Big Fat Fabulous Diary, and she is unveiling it this month at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Best known for her TV roles in River City and Gary: Tank Commander, Leah has just finished filming a new Sky comedy show.

She said: “I’m so excited to bring my brand-new one-woman comedy to local venues across central Scotland – with more venues to come in future! I’ve just finished shooting the brand-new Sky comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything alongside the incredible talent that is Sheridan Smith, so comedy is very much where I’m focused right now.

Leah MacRae is unveiling her new show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before heading to Falkirk next month

“Joining the cast of a huge network TV comedy, the Edinburgh Fringe and then heading out to support local venues across Scotland is just an absolute joy for me. I’ll also be heading to the big smoke, taking my show to the world-famous Soho Theatre in London. So, it is a very exciting time.”

Giving an insight into the new show, Leah added: “In a similar theme to my Big Fat, Fabulous Diary it is about embracing who you are. Not taking yourself too seriously but also not letting others bring you down.

"Ultimately, I want to remind my audiences of the importance of live entertainment and the necessary escapism it provides for us all. It’s good for your soul.

“And I want to remind people why it’s important for us to do things that are good for our souls. I want people to leave my show with a smile on their face and feeling a stone lighter after shedding their worries.”

Other dates in her tour are in Glenrothes, Rutherglen, East Kilbride and Greenock.