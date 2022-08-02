Falkirk firefighter lighting up the airwaves as radio star

Brad, who comes from Falkirk, is the latest addition to the Edinburgh-based Edge Radio and will be hosting his show between 10am and 2pm Monday to Friday.

Having joined the fire cadets with Central Scotland Fife and Rescue Service, Brad made the step up the ladder to the Scottish Fire Rescue Service (SFRS) as an on call firefighter in 2017, while working at Capital FM.

This two-pronged career path resulted in him being out at fires for over 70 hours in one week, while also starting his new show at Edge Radio.

When he's not putting out fires and saving lives Brad Yule is spinning tunes and waxing lyrical as a radio presenter

Brad said: “It’s really exciting to be joining a brand-new station in Edinburgh, and I feel so lucky to be working alongside a brilliant team of experienced radio professionals and new talent.

"Alongside hosting my show, I’m pleased to be carrying on in my role as an on call firefighter, helping as needed. As the recent heatwave showed, the work we do is incredibly important.”

Edge Radio’s veteran DJ Jay Crawford, who has worked as a programme director with Real, Smooth and Rock Radio, was happy to welcome Brad to the fold.

He said: “It’s great to have Brad join the Edge Radio team – he’s incredibly experienced and I’m sure his show is going to be a hit. We were more than happy help Brad