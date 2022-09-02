Falkirk Town Hall: All the acts appearing on the stage in September

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A quick glance at the Falkirk Town Hall calendar shows that the fun starts tomorrow (Saturday) with Girls Night Oot! and the curtain is up at 7.30pm.

If you haven’t already got your tickets there is still time to join the girls on a hen night that you won’t forget with a smash hit retro soundtrack. It’s filled with songs from the 60s right through to the present day.

On the eve of marriage a girl needs her friends and a “guid old hen night”. Full of banter, it’s for 18 plus only.

Barbara Bryceland is appearing at Falkirk Town Hall later this month

Next Friday, September 9 there will be more laughter when Leah MacRae Weighs.

After rave reviews from her 2019 Scottish Tour of ‘My Big, Fat, Fabulous Diary’ and fresh from The Edinburgh Fringe 2022, the ‘wee powerhouse’ from Glasgow is back.

The show begins at 7.30pm.

Leah MacRae will play Falkirk Town Hall next weekend

The George Michael Story comes into town on Sunday, September 11 at 7.30pm

The 2022 tour features a full live band with video screens supporting the show, including footage of George and interviews with the man himself.

Expect to be taken on a musical journey of George Michael’s biggest hits in this celebration of his life and generosity.

The following night at 8pm it is Uh Huh - The Janice and Frank Story.

Brido Hingwy has become an internet comedy sensation and now brings his brand new live show to Falkirk.

Join everyone’s favourite auntie and uncle, Janice and Frank, as they weave a hilarious Scottish story through side-splitting and heart-warming comic monologues.

This is a one-man comedy you don’t want to miss.

Falkirk legend and panto star Barbara Bryceland will be back at the town hall on Friday, September 16 at 7.30pm

Barbara Bryceland and Friends: Big Party Bash! will be an evening of music, laughter and song.

Our favourite will be joined with some of the best talent around to get the theatre jumping and in the party mood. The star of ITV’s ‘The Voice’ is known for her incredible vocals and infectious personality which will ensure you have a night to remember. Book now for the best party in town.

More home grown talent at the end of the month when Project Theatre bring Peter Pan Jr to the stage.

With shows at 7.30pm on Friday, September 30 and 2pm and 7.30pm the following day, October 1, the young cast are looking forward to bringing the magic to the stage as they “fly” across Falkirk.

Broadway's timeless classic musical whisks you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up. Featuring the iconic songs, I'm Flying, I've Gotta Crow, I Won't Grow Up and Never Never Land. it is billed as the perfect show for the child in us all.

There’s lots more great shows and acts lined up for FTH later in the year, including G$ Live, Jim Smith and Jason Manford.