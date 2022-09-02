News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk area high school closed today

Pupils will enjoy an unexpected long weekend after they were told not to come into school today.

By James Trimble
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 7:47 am
Falkirk Council confirmed just after 10pm last night Carrongrange High School, in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth, will be closed all day due to “water supply issues”.

There was no information available on when the issue will be resolved.

Carrongrange High School will be closed today due to a water supply issue

Moray Primary School, located nearby, is open and not affected by the water supply issues.

Carrongrange is the local authority’s only secondary school for pupils with moderate, severe and complex additional support needs.

