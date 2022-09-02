Falkirk area high school closed today

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk Council confirmed just after 10pm last night Carrongrange High School, in Oxgang Road, Grangemouth, will be closed all day due to “water supply issues”.

There was no information available on when the issue will be resolved.

Moray Primary School, located nearby, is open and not affected by the water supply issues.