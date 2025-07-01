Falkirk music fans can enjoy solar powered sets at Party at the Palace

Renewable energy pioneers GreenFox have kitted out Scotland’s first ever solar-powered festival stage to entertain the masses at this year’s Party at the Palace.

Over 7000 music lovers will be flocking to Bonnytoun Farm in Linlithgow on Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 and, for the first time, a large part of the festival will be powered by the sun.

The new GreenFox Energy Breakthrough Stage will rely on solar power to supply sound, lighting and equipment as 100 kilowatts of clean energy will be used over the weekend – enough to power an average UK home for 10 days.

Eddie Curran, GreenFox Energy co founder, said: “Festivals are full of energy and now we’re bringing the renewable kind too. It’s brilliant to now be part of the action and help power a festival that’s such a big part of the local community.”

In a world where most festivals still rely on diesel generators, the GreenFox initiative proves solar power is a viable, vibrant alternative and a great fit for a family-friendly, future-focused event like Party at the Palace.

Eddie said: “It’s a small step with a big message. At Party at the Palace alone, switching to solar saves around 20 kg of CO₂ and that’s just one stage, at one festival. If every festival across the UK did the same, we could save over 12.8 tonnes of emissions each year.

"It shows how small changes, delivered at scale, start to really add up.”

Now in its 11th year, Party at the Palace continues to grow and so does its commitment to doing things differently.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the festival better, not just for the fans, but for the planet too,” said John Richardson, director of Party at the Palace. “We're very much a family festival so it’s important to us to help create a better future for the next generation.

"It’s a simple idea to use the sun’s power to drive our second stage but one that shows small changes can make a big difference.”

Headliners for this year’s festival include Boney M and Squeeze, alongside a vibrant line up on the GreenFox Energy Stage, with solar powered sets from Laurie Wright, Forgetting the Future, and Pistol Daisys.

