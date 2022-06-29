Falkirk leisure: Legend Lulu is coming to Falkirk Town Hall

The Glasgow-born singer will be touring the UK on the 60th anniversary of releasing her cover of Shout.

She will be in Falkirk on April 19 with her For The Record show which will combine remarkable stories and stunning clips with song.

Lulu said: “I’m excited to be sharing my story and my music with my first tour in four years. It’s been an incredible story and I’m looking forward to telling that in For The Record. This is a completely different show to anything I’ve ever done before.”

Lulu is coming to Falkirk Town Hall in April 2023

The show will feature stories from Lulu’s remarkable career – from being friends with The Beatles to marrying a Bee Gee, from winning the Eurovision Song Contest to enjoying a colossal hit with Shout, from her relationship with David Bowie to the wonder of Relight My Fire, her Number One with Take That.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, July 1.