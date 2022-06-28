Strathcarron Hospice: In pictures the Princess Royal's visit meeting staff, patients and Larbert High pupils

The Princess Royal made her annual visit to the Fankerton facility where she toured the building talking to staff about their work and patients about their experiences.

This is her 37th visit to the hospice, which this year celebrates 41 years since it first admitted patients.

She is known as the official visitor to mark her long association with Strathcarron.

Due to Covid-19, there were only a few specially invited guests and supporters of the hospice invited to meet the VIP visitor.

Students from Larbert High School met The Princess Royal to acknowledge their hard work in creating the Fashion Show Christmas Extravaganza in 2021. In partnership with Strathcarron, they designed and transformed preloved clothing that generous supporters donated into the charity shops, into amazing statement pieces.

A piece of artwork by 17-year-old pupil Connor Draycott depicting HRH riding her favourite horse, Doublet, was presented to the Princess Royal

Irene McKie, the hospice chief executive, said: “Strathcarron’s annual visit from HRH The Princess Royal is a special date in our diary.

"There is always a buzz about the hospice in the days running up to her arrival, in anticipation. Each patient will receive a photo of their private meeting with her. We know these become cherished family mementos of a lovely day.”

