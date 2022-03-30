Fairytale stuff as Falkirk Cineworld turns 21

The Shrek screening – at 10am on Saturday – is just the start of the birthday celebrations.

Young cinema goers will be able to meet the big green ogre himself in the foyer before and after the screening.

There will be a number of exciting activities taking place around various points of the cinema – customers can take part in a Mission Impossible-style Lock Box

Falkirk Cineworld is celebrating its 21st anniversary on Saturday

Challenge, attempting to solve the four digit code to unlock the safe and win a prize, as well as a free instant win raffle for younger cinema fans.

Cineworld’s Starbucks will also be getting involved with the festivities, hosting a Teddy Bears Picnic from 9.15am on Saturday, encouraging youngsters to bring along

their favourite bear to make the picnic extra special.

As for the adults, they are offering a coffee tasting followed up with a Teddy Bear auction and storytime for the kids, just before the Shrek screening starts at 10am.

It’s a special day for Falkirk Cineworld manager Brian Inglis, who is celebrating 21 years of working at the cinema.

He said: “It’s hard to believe it has been 21 years since we opened our doors to the people of Falkirk. Within that time I have seen many changes to our industry, as we

are always looking for ways to improve the cinematic experience and strive to be the best place to watch a movie.

"I would like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers over the last 21 years for visiting and supporting our business. We look forward to seeing what future of

cinema brings to us; and to welcoming you all for many more years.”

The big anniversary – and one off showing of Shrek – coincides with the release of a number of great films, including Morbius, The Bad Guys and Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and screenings of those blockbusters will take place throughout the weekend.

Visit the Cineworld website for more information.

