Bo'ness Hippodrome receives £72,395 of Scottish Government funding

The fund, which saw Bo’ness Hippodrome granted £72,395, aims to help stabilise, rebuild and revitalise independent cinema businesses in Scotland, by supporting new activity and initiatives that help address the fundamental shifts to the industry brought about by COVID-19.

Sambrooke Scott, head of Audience Development at Screen Scotland, said: “Scotland has a marvellously unique cohort of independent cinemas serving communities across the country, from historic purpose-built venues to arts centres and multi-screen cinemas.

Bo'ness Hippodrome has recevied £72.395 of funding from Screen Scotland

Despite facing unprecedented challenges as we adapt to living with COVID they have continued to provide vital cultural, social and economic hubs for the towns and cities they serve.

"This fund will ensure they are able to continue that work and make vital changes to welcome cinema-goers back, to reach new audiences and future generations to come.”

