Dionne and Bowie: Stars set to shine at Grangemouth Town Hall for Cheerleaders' Florida trip

A night of banging tunes and live performance will hopefully propel a local cheerleading team all the way to their World Championships in Florida.

Grangemouth-based Elite Evolution Cheer and Dance have already sold the majority of tickets for their fundraising night, which takes place in Grangemouth Town Hall on January 24 next year and features local pop singing sensation and presenter Dionne Hickey and top turntable titan George Bowie.

The “Old Skool Night” kicks off at 7.30pm.