Classic Music Live!: New season of concerts revealed for Falkirk

Classic Music Live! Falkirk will host a free piano recital by retired consultant neurosurgeon David Mowle on Friday, August 19 at 7.20pm in Falkirk Trinity Church.

From Dundee, David has continued to perform solo, chamber and concerto works throughout his musical career.

He recently enjoyed a chamber music collaboration with Matthias Feile and Maya Iwabuchi.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He will be playing two sonatas by Scarlatti, Schumann’s Arabesque and Beethoven’s Waldstein sonata.

There will be refreshments after the 45 minute recital followed by the group’s AGM.

Other acts who will be performing during the coming season include: brass trio The Brassketeers on Friday, September 16 at 2pm; Eine kleine Nachtmusik – a concert and talk with Bruce Fox-Lefriche and The Resol

String Quartet with Manuel D’Amico and Daniel Silcock on Friday, October 7 at 7.30pm; Quatuor Agate string quartet on Friday, October 21 at 7.30pm; harpist Mary Reid on Friday, November 4 at noon; pianist Iyad Sughayer on Friday, December 2 at 7.30pm; soprano Colleen Nicoll and pianist Andrew Johnston on Friday, January 13 at noon; Tabea Debus who plays the recorder and Alon Sariel the lute and mandolin will perform on Friday, January 27 at 7.30pm; The John Burgess Classical Jazz Quintet plays Fats Waller on Friday, February 17 at 7.30pm; Chamber Philharmonic Europe orchestra on Friday, March 10 at 7.30pm; pianist George Todica on Friday, March 31 at 2pm.

All performances will take place in Trinity Church.