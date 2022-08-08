Children's favourite firefighter blazes into action at Falkirk Town Hall

Fireman Sam – Saves The Circus will be performed live at West Bridge Street venue on Friday at 11am and again at 2.30pm giving youngsters a chance to see their emergency services hero in action on stage.

A spokesperson for the show said: “When all of his friends go away, Norman Price decides to find adventure in Pontypandy and become the star of a visiting circus. However, with a tiger on the loose and faulty lights, the adventure soon turns to danger.

Fireman Sam will be saving the day at FTH

"Can Fireman Sam come to the rescue and save the circus? Join Sam, Penny, Elvis, Station Officer Steele and Norman in an all singing, dancing, action-packed show.”

Youngsters can become a firefighter cadet and then watch the magic of the circus.