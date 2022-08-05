Big weekend for Grangemouth's Wee Coffee Cabin

The free to enter event – which coincides with the official opening of the regenerated park – takes place from noon to 10pm on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27 and from noon to 9pm on Sunday, August 28.

A Wee Coffee Cabin spokesperson said: “Join us for our very first Garden Party outside the Coffee Cabin – with the park looking so exceptional it seems only right to get outside and celebrate and it’s also the park’s grand opening weekend.

The Wee Coffee Cabin is hosting a garden party later this month

“You can expect wonderful entertainment from local musicians and performers, the best street food and outdoor seating area. It’s free entry but the garden party area has limited space so get down early.