Awakening 2021: Hundreds flock to Falkirk event for people with disabilities

A crowd of 700-plus turned out at Callendar Park on Sunday for Awakening The Festival as acts like Falkirk band Primes, Leona Rae, Tam Sparkle Experience and DJ Def Beatz performed live.

Hosted by the ENABLE Scotland Falkirk branch, the event originally began in the town's Elgin Park in 2018.

Since then, Awakening The Festival has gone from strength to strength and more than doubled its crowd size.

Music fans turned out at Awakening The Festival 2021 to take in live performances and enjoy various forms of entertainment. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Organisers Maureen, Kilgour, Neil Kilgour and David Irvine, who teamed up with the Fusion Event Group responsible for Vibration Festival, were thrilled with the number of gig-goers the family-friendly day managed to attract.

That was in no small part down to Awakening The Festival’s extensive offering, which included an animal show, a magician, fairground rides, trampolines, face painters, superhero characters, a Cycling Without Age stall and support from Duncarron Medieval Village.

The volunteer-led event also provided a sensory area and a British Sign Language interpreter.

Maureen said: “What a day and a heartfelt thanks to everyone who came to Awakening The Festival. We really appreciate your support.

“Loads of smiley faces and everyone having a fab time. We had over 700 people throughout the day which is a real achievement and it had a real family-friendly feel to the day.

“Thanks to David Ure and Andrew Ure from Fusion Productions for putting it together for us. Thanks to the security guys, stallholders, bar staff, food vendors and fairground operators, Cycling Without age, Helen Auld from the police, Duncarron and Spider-Man.

“Thanks to all the bands, acts and performers, most of whom did it for free!

“Thanks to Magic Pete and Animal Man Mini Zoo for keeping the kids happy all day and thanks to James Ferguson, our compere, who kept the day moving.

“A massive thanks to all our Awakening volunteers for your dedication and hard work.

“A very special thanks to Speedomick, the National Lottery Community Fund and EventScotland, and everyone who bought a ticket – you made this possible!”

