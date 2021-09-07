Vibration Festival: Fans praised for ensuring Falkirk event's successful return

The two-day event was hailed as a resounding success as gig-goers were welcomed back to Callendar Park last weekend to enjoy a series of stunning live performances for the first time since the festival launched in 2019.

Among the highlights were the headline set by The Fratellis, crowd-pleasers by Reef, the performance of The Voice winner Craig Eddie and the acts that lit up the Breakthrough Stage, Acoustic Garden and Secret Disco.

A Vibration Festival statement read: “We would like to extend a massive thanks to all of you for supporting us through these difficult times.

Music fans turned out in big numbers at Callendar Park for Vibration Festival 2021. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“Having live music back at Callendar Park was truly worth the wait!

“2021, what a year!

“Thanks to everyone who came along and made it a really special weekend.

“We might have organised the weekend but you guys brought the atmosphere, the cheers, the smiles and the amazing good vibes!

“Here's to 2022.”

New Carron singer-songwriter Craig Eddie was struck by the backing he received at his first-ever festival appearance.

He wrote: “It was unreal being on that stage again yesterday, thank you so much to everyone in the crowd – you all showed me yet again why I plan to do this for the rest of my life.

“Now on to King Tut’s on November 13, general admission tickets have now sold out and there are only a few meet and greet tickets left so be fast!

“This one is going to be special, I promise.

“Thank you for having me Vibration Festival.”

Fans were quick to credit those responsible for laying on an “awesome” occasion amid a pandemic.

Eilidh Dolbear said: “Really well organised and security staff really helpful and pleasant to deal with.

“I was there until after 10pm with my eight-year-old and it felt really safe – she had a great time!”

Nicole Patrick wrote: “Awesome event!

“Well done to all the staff who where smiling for the whole time. Great acts.”

Rhiannon Harrison posted: “Cannot say enough good things.

“Discovered some great new music on the Breakthrough Stage.”

Barrie Johnstone added: “Great event with very friendly staff and stewards.

“The David Bowie tribute band was amazing.”

