Andor season two is releasing on Disney Plus weekly 👀

Disney Plus is releasing Andor weekly once again.

Three episodes came out with the show’s return.

But how many can you expect this week?

Andor will return with more brand new episodes this week - as the road to Rogue One draws nearer. Fans had to wait nearly three years for the acclaimed Star Wars show to return.

Diego Luna is back as the titular character for the latest season. It is also set to be the show’s last set of episodes.

But how many episodes can you expect this week? Here’s all you need to know:

When will Andor be out on Disney Plus?

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Andor season two | Disney Plus

The acclaimed show is releasing weekly on streaming, having returned last week (April 22/ 23). Episodes come out on Tuesdays in America and in the early hours of Wednesdays in the UK and Europe - due to differences in time zones.

Andor comes out at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT on Tuesdays in the US, which is 2am for British viewers. So it will be waiting for you when you wake up.

It will be out today (April 29) for American audiences and tomorrow (April 30) for those in the UK and Europe.

How many Andor episodes will come out this week?

The show returned last week with three episodes and you might be wondering what to expect for the latest release. Andor will be released in blocks of three episodes throughout the course of its second series, it has been confirmed.

Fans can expect the 12 episodes to come out over the space of four weeks. It takes the show’s total to 24 - the same as The Mandalorian.

The second series is the final season of the show and will cover the period in the run up to the start of the 2016 film Rogue One.

