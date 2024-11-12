Krakow: Most booked destination of 2024 - and how to book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New booking data from Co-op Holidays has revealed that Krakow is their most booked destination of 2024 to date.

Holidaymakers have chosen the Polish city, which is famed for its seasonal colours, cuisine, and old town, over fan-favourites including Malta, New York and Majorca, with October and November proving to be the most popular months for bookings.

Poland has also been named the third most popular country overall for holidays behind Spain and the USA respectively, with 40% of its bookings taking place during the autumn months of September, October and November.

From beautiful autumn foliage and mild weather to the absence of summer crowds, the country’s golden autumn - or Złota Jesień as it’s known to locals - attracts visitors looking to enjoy Krakow’s gems in all their glory.

Tourist attractions including the grounds of Wawel Castle take on an even more majestic look among burning orange hues; and Kraków’s Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is known for its medieval architecture, historic churches, and atmospheric market square.

Cultural festivals such as November’s All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day also offer an opportunity for visitors to immerse themselves in Polish traditions, including trying authentic seasonal delicacies like grzaniec - hot mulled wine.

Katie Blunt, Brand and Marketing Manager at Your Co-op Travel said: “Bookings to Krakow have surged in recent months, reflecting a growing desire to explore destinations that are slightly off the beaten track.

“With its enchanting cobbled streets and warm hospitality, it’s no wonder that travellers are heading to the trending city. As we head into winter, we expect even more interest, as holidaymakers don’t have to venture far to experience the very best of the season in Europe.”

To help holidaymakers visit Krakow this side of Christmas, Co-op Holidays have shared a series of packages.

Old Town Residence BIS

Hotel: 4* Old Town Residence BIS

Room Type: Deluxe Apartment

Boarding: Bed & Breakfast

Dates and Price:

24th November with easyJet from London Gatwick from £491pp

24th November with Jet2 from Manchester from £393

24th November with easyJet from Bristol from £491pp

24th November with KLM from Glasgow from £538pp

Aparthotel Oberza

Hotel: 4* Aparthotel Oberza

Room Type: Double/Twin Classic

Boarding: Room Only

Dates and Price:

24th November with easyJet from London Gatwick from £538pp

24th November with Jet2 from Manchester from £440pp

24th November with easyJet from Bristol from £538pp

24th November with KLM from Glasgow from £584pp

Leonardo Boutique Hotel Krakow Old Town

Hotel: 4* Leonardo Boutique Hotel Krakow Old Town

Room Type: Twin Comfort

Boarding: Room Only

Dates and Price:

24th November with easyJet from London Gatwick from £713pp

24th November with Jet2 from Manchester £625pp

24th November with easyJet from Bristol from £713pp

24th November with KLM from Glasgow from £750pp

*Prices correct as of 06/11/2024, subject to change and availability.