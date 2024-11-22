Fairmont St Andrews: Luxury experiences at iconic destination to gift this Christmas

Sitting atop picture-perfect cliffs on the eastern coast of Fife, Fairmont St Andrews encapsulates quintessential Scottish luxury and breath-taking countryside scenery in the ‘Home of Golf’.

For the perfect Christmas present this year, Fairmont St Andrews is offering gift cards for a range of luxury experiences from spa days and afternoon tea to a round of golf on one of the resort's stunning championship courses.

Day Spa

Give the gift of serenity this festive season with a luxurious spa day at Fairmont St Andrews. The signature Escape to the Hebrides treatment is perfect for resetting the mind and body. Each treatment includes access to the relaxation room, sauna, steam room, and pools for a full day of relaxation. Whether it’s for a loved one or a treat for yourself, a spa day at Fairmont St Andrews promises to melt away stress, leaving you refreshed and revitalized. It’s the perfect indulgence!

The beautiful hotel at St Andrews | Fairmont

Champagne Afternoon Tea

Indulge in a lavish 5-course Champagne afternoon tea, the perfect festive gift for those who appreciate elegance and fine dining. Set in the stunning Fairmont St Andrews Atrium, this delightful experience begins with a chilled glass of bubbly, followed by a selection of finger sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted cream and jam, and delicate pastries. Each course is thoughtfully crafted to pair perfectly with the Champagne, offering a decadent treat for the senses. Ideal for celebrating the holidays in style, a Fairmont St Andrews afternoon tea provides a luxurious escape and a memorable gift for those who love gourmet indulgence.

Bottomless Sunday Brunch

Delight in a truly special gift with a five star Bottomless Brunch experience at Fairmont St Andrews. Indulge in a luxurious Sunday brunch in the beautiful Squire Restaurant where a selection of gourmet dishes, seafood delicacies and seasonal specialties awaits. This is the perfect gift for those who cherish great food, cocktails and unforgettable memories.

Dinner for two at Squire Restaurant

Give the gift of exceptional dining with a Fairmont St Andrews Food & Beverage Voucher. Perfect for savoring cocktails at Kittocks Den or enjoying an elegant meal at Squire Restaurant. It’s an ideal treat for food enthusiasts who appreciate luxurious, memorable dining experiences. Valid for 12 months, this voucher invites your loved ones to explore a range of flavors and enjoy an unforgettable culinary journey in any of Fairmont St Andrews' inviting venues.

St Andrews

18 Holes for Two

For the golfer in your life: gift an unforgettable experience with 18 holes for two on one of Fairmont St Andrews’ stunning championship courses, The Kittocks or The Torrance. Set against breathtaking coastal views, this round promises both challenge and beauty. This exclusive offer is valid for 12 months, with play available during the off-peak season from November through April, providing a serene golfing experience away from the summer rush. Ideal for enthusiasts of all levels, this voucher is the perfect holiday gift, promising memories of world-class golf in an iconic setting.

9 Hole Golf Lesson with a PGA Pro

Give the gift of golf this festive season and help your loved one elevate their golf game with a 9-hole lesson led by at Fairmont St Andrews PGA professional Mark McClements. This one-on-one session offers personalized coaching tailored to skill level and includes hands-on instruction, access to the driving range, putting green, and chipping areas. This thoughtful gift voucher, valid for six months, is ideal for those passionate about improving their game.

To purchase a gift card, visit https://fairmontstandrews.skchase.com/vouchers