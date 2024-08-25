Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Supported by singer-songwriter Fleur East

Last night, Tom Grennan headlined this year’s AIG Women’s Open at the iconic St Andrews course. The BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter kicked off the show performing his well-known hit ‘If Only’ to championship goers. As part of the Championship’s enhanced music offering, Fleur East also performed with hit singles such as ‘Sax’ and ‘Favourite Thing’.

Tom got the crowd singing with tracks ‘Let’s Go Home Together’ and ‘How To Feel’. He also performed brand new singles ‘Higher’ and ‘Full Attention’ and finished the set with popular classic ‘Little Bit of Love’.

Whilst performing at St Andrews, Tom Grennan said: “This is one of my favourite places on earth, no word of a lie. I watched the AIG Women’s Open and it was so good, and I can see everyone is out tonight for a good night.

TOM GRENNAN HEADLINES 2024 AIG WOMEN’S OPEN CONCERT

Make some noise for the female golfers for inspiring a nation and a generation.”

This year’s AIG Women’s Open has seen 144 players from 29 counties go head to head, with homegrown talent such as Charley Hull and Georgia Hall going up against last year’s champion Lilia Vu and and world number one Nelly Korda.

This year’s Championship featured a vibrant festival village with activities like golf lessons, lawn games, mini golf, shopping, bars, and food trucks. The Sessions Stage boasted a diverse line-up, including player showcases and a live DJ set by Scotland’s own, Stephanie Cheape. This enhanced entertainment offering led to notable success, reflected in a 30% increase in the proportion of female ticket purchasers and nearly a 10% reduction in the average age of ticket buyers compared to last year.

The 2025 AIG Women’s Open will take place on 30 July - 3 August at Royal Porthcawl in Wales, which showcases the world’s best female golfers competing in the most international line-up of the year. The Championship not only highlights exceptional on-course action but also aims to attract new and diverse audiences by delivering a unique and memorable off-course experience.

Zoe Ridgway, Championship Director of the AIG Women’s Open at The R&A, commented: “We are so pleased with last night’s concert, Tom and Fleur both gave amazing performances and we are thankful to them both for coming to entertain everyone. The live music element of the Championship helps to broaden the appeal of the AIG Women’s Open as well as boosting excitement for women’s golf, and the talented players we have competing here.”

More information on next year’s AIG Women’s Open can be viewed here.