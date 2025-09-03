SPFL creates new fund to help clubs improve matchday experience for young supporters

SPFL clubs can now apply for funding to help create a better matchday experience for younger fans as part of a new £50,000 pilot initiative funded by the SPFL to encourage positive supporter behaviour at matches.

The new funding programme, which will be run by the SPFL Trust, will allow clubs and associated trusts to apply for individual grants of up to £5,000 to fund creative and innovative approaches that support and encourage positive fan engagement, particularly amongst fans in the 16-24 age bracket, across the SPFL.

The idea was inspired by recent success stories from across Scottish football of clubs working with their associated trusts to make a difference at a local club level, such as the creation of the “Rec” stand out of a shipping container at Peterhead’s Balmoor stadium, which gave young fans their own safe standing space and helped them create a lively matchday atmosphere.

Alloa Athletic FC, in partnership with The Wasps Community Club, have also been praised for the work they’ve done with their young supporters’ club based at the new Hive Community Centre in the town, offering membership cards giving match day access to the Hive and discounts for local businesses that can be withdrawn for unacceptable behaviour at games — a scheme that has already improved matchday conduct.

The SPFL Trust announced the launch of the new Innovation Fund: Fan Engagement at its annual conference in Glasgow today.

Nicky Reid, SPFL Trust chief executive, said: “We’re really proud to announce this new fund, which we believe can both improve the matchday for fans as well as help address challenges around fan behaviour at games.

“This funding will help build on the success of other great projects, such as the “Rec” stand created for Peterhead fans and the great work being done between Alloa Athletic FC and the Wasps Community Club for the club’s next generation of fans.

“We want to help create a safer football environment for young supporters and this fund will be really beneficial in supporting projects that can benefit not just the fans involved, but the individual club’s fanbase and the wider community.”

Calum Beattie, SPFL chief operating officer, said: “We’re extremely proud to have the highest per capita attendances in Europe and our young passionate fans are a huge part of that.

“The projects at Alloa Athletic and Peterhead are two excellent initiatives. We wanted to create a fund to build on the success of these and allow other clubs to explore similar initiatives to improve the fan experience and also address any potential antisocial behaviour at SPFL matches.”

To be eligible for funding, clubs will have to work directly with their club associated charitable trusts on the project.

The plan was announced as the SPFL Trust revealed its new five year strategy at the conference, including plans to support 50 per cent more people than ever before during this period, to have a growing focus on how they can support young people across Scotland, as well as working with football associated charitable trusts outside the SPFL and SWPL for the first time, if they have the facilities and passion to make a difference in their communities.