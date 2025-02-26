Gregor Townsend: Former Falkirk ace Finn Russell is still Scotland's goalkicker
Scotland outscored their oldest rivals by three tries to one at Twickenham last Saturday but still lost after Russell was off target with all three kicks at goal.
And one of those efforts, in the 79th minute, could have won the Six Nations clash and kept up the Scots’ sensational Calcutta Cup record – but Russell pulled his conversion wide after Duhan van der Merwe’s late, late try.
“Last year I think he was on 95 per cent (place-kicking accuracy) and he’s been an excellent goal-kicker,” said the Scotland coach. “It takes more than just the skill of kicking. It takes a lot of mental focus and blocking things out.
“I was thinking, ‘I’ve seen him make this kick so many times for us, he’s going to kick it’. But it happens. You’re not going to get those kicks all the time from further out.
“Of course, he was down and was saying, ‘if only I’d made those kicks’. But he was very pleased by the team performance.
“There’s definitely mixed feelings when I was chatting to him in the changing room. He cares a lot, the players care a lot about playing for Scotland. He’s been here for a number of years and he’s been part of some great wins down here.”
Asked if he would consider changing his goalkicker, Townsend said: “No, I don’t think so. Finn is and was an outstanding goal-kicker. He was last season and they were tough kicks today.”