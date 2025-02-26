Dejected Scotland ace Finn Russell (Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images)

​Gregor Townsend has defended fly-half Finn Russell after the former Falkirk ace squandered a last-gasp conversion for victory as Scotland’s four-year stranglehold on the Calcutta Cup ended with a 16-15 defeat to England.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland outscored their oldest rivals by three tries to one at Twickenham last Saturday but still lost after Russell was off target with all three kicks at goal.

And one of those efforts, in the 79th minute, could have won the Six Nations clash and kept up the Scots’ sensational Calcutta Cup record – but Russell pulled his conversion wide after Duhan van der Merwe’s late, late try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year I think he was on 95 per cent (place-kicking accuracy) and he’s been an excellent goal-kicker,” said the Scotland coach. “It takes more than just the skill of kicking. It takes a lot of mental focus and blocking things out.

“I was thinking, ‘I’ve seen him make this kick so many times for us, he’s going to kick it’. But it happens. You’re not going to get those kicks all the time from further out.

“Of course, he was down and was saying, ‘if only I’d made those kicks’. But he was very pleased by the team performance.

“There’s definitely mixed feelings when I was chatting to him in the changing room. He cares a lot, the players care a lot about playing for Scotland. He’s been here for a number of years and he’s been part of some great wins down here.”

Asked if he would consider changing his goalkicker, Townsend said: “No, I don’t think so. Finn is and was an outstanding goal-kicker. He was last season and they were tough kicks today.”