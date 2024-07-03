XV-a-Side rugby column: Rare scoreless draw was a match to remember

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former England captain and British & Irish Lions player, pictured back in the spring of 1975 at Twickenham? (Photo: Don Morley/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was David Campese. Last week’s True or False was FALSE. Both Ireland and France have won the title six times.

MATCH TO REMEMBER

Scotland 0 New Zealand 0: Saturday, January 18,1964 at Murrayfield.

Scoreless draws in International Rugby are exceedingly rare, but this was a match to remember on a bitterly cold and frosty afternoon. The All Blacks had been in tremendous form and were to return home having lost only one of their thirty-six matches, a narrow 3-0 defeat by Newport. They had beaten all the Five Nations sides apart from Scotland, who put up a great display of forward rugby and starved the talented opposition backs of meaningful possession. Led by Wilson Whineray, New Zealand had a veritable kicking machine in the seventeen-stone full back Don Clarke, and outstanding players like Brian Lochore, Mack Herewini and Waka Nathan.

The Scotland side was inexperienced but had beaten France at Murrayfield. Jim Shackleton was a late replacement for Brian Henderson. A massive 70,000 crowd packed into the ground and were on tenterhooks as the game approached the closing stages. Don Clarke had missed five penalties in the game, and for the first time some booing was heard as he lined up his attempts. In the final seconds, Clarke burst through and kicked ahead. Full back Stuart Wilson gathered the ball and kicked for touch. Scotland had recorded their first ever win over New Zealand. The Scotland forwards, ably led by captain Brian Neill at prop, were outstanding. Only once did the visitors really threaten to score a try, and Scotland had gone close on three occasions. Not a game for connoisseurs of open running rugby, but there was no denying the bravery of the home forwards.

3G FAMILY QUIZ

Last week’s 3G answers:

Youth section: Macron, Nine, Kirkcaldy. Seniors section: England, Georgia, Romania, Portugal, Ross Ford. Veterans section: Watsonians, Jim Aitken, David Sole. Mastermind question: Venezuela.

This week’s 3G quiz:

YOUTH: Where are the World Under 20 Championships being held? Who is the current head coach of the Japanese national team? In the new season’s Scottish Premiership, which teams are first and last in alphabetical order?

SENIOR: The focus is on the 2014 Six Nations. Who sponsored the tournament that year? Which Irish player was top scorer with sixty-six points? Who was Scotland’s top scorer with nineteen points?

VETERAN: Who scored 809 points for Scotland in his 109-cap career? Which Scot played in eight Lions test matches and was only once on the losing side? Which Scottish International was the owner of Rubstic who won the Grand National in 1979?

MASTERMIND: Which four Scots have won over one hundred caps?

TRUE OR FALSE: