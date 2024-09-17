XV-a-Side rugby column: Grangemouth Stags' firsts see off Dundee to earn first win

Grangemouth Stags' seconds lost out to table-topping Kirkcaldy seconds in their league fixture at Glensburgh (Photo: Alan Murray)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with charity Rugby Memories Scotland.

WEEKLY ANSWERS

Last week’s mystery player was FRANK LAIDLAW. Last week’s true or false teaser was TRUE. Budge Pountney qualified under that circuitous route.

LAST WEEK’S ACTION

MYSTERY PLAYER: Who is this former England and Lions centre, pictured back in 1995? (Photo: David Rogers/Allsport/Getty Images)

Falkirk’s firsts were engaged in another exciting encounter with Kirkcaldy, their second meeting in the new season. As expected, the Fife side proved difficult opponents and eighty-one points were shared this time with Quintan Sanft’s side edging home by a solitary point. Kennedy of Kirkcaldy scored a hat-trick of tries. Falkirk sit behind Stewart’s Melville in the table, but it is early days. The seconds were without a competitive game.

Grangemouth Stags had a mixed day with both sides in action. The firsts won by a single point up in Dundee in an exciting game which ended 27-26 for Grangemouth. Their seconds lost out to top-of-the-table Kirkcaldy at Glensburgh. Kirkcaldy had rattled up some big wins and had scored 128 points in their first two games. Grangemouth Women were in Cupar to play How of Fife and the match ended in an impressive 29-12 win for visitors.

Linlithgow went down 37-18 in their first home National League game against Ardrossan Accies.

TOP REFEREE ON SHOW

Not many rugby fans will recognise the name of Aimee Barrett-Theron. She refereed the England v New Zealand game at Twickenham (or the Allianz Stadium as we are supposed to call it). She gave a flawless display of refereeing, and her approach was innovative, friendly, and clearly showed not only an awareness of the laws of the game, but the spirit in which games should be played.

Players responded to her style and there was no questioning of any decisions. Mutual respect was clear, and the South African official showed the benefits of having played the game at the highest level herself.

UPCOMING FIXTURES

Falkirk firsts are without a league game this week, while the seconds are at home to Blairgowrie. Grangemouth Stags are at home to Kinross while their seconds cross the Forth to take on Dunfermline. Grangemouth Women are at home on Sunday afternoon against Corstorphine Seconds with a 2pm start. Linlithgow travel up to Forfar to play Strathmore. Bo’ness are taking part in the Caledonian Midlands Series which is a Scottish Rugby initiative for those wishing to play in a non-competitive structure.

WOW FACTOR RESULT

There were some big scores last week with Ayr’s demolition of Musselburgh by eighty-two points to nil causing some debates about the aftermath of the FOSROC structure, but the score that impressed most was the 24-12 win for England Women against world champions New Zealand.

Anyone who doubted the quality of the women’s game could do worse than watch the highlights of a fiercely contested match with some great open running rugby and impressive tackling.

TRUE OR FALSE?

Gavin Hastings captained the British & Irish Lions on the 1993 tour to NZ?