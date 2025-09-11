Xv-a-Side rugby column: Canadians were ‘rattled’ despite beating Scots

Can you identify this ex-Ireland and Lions captain? (Pic Getty Images)

Here is this week’s XV-a-Side column, created in partnership with Rugby Memories.

ANSWERS

Last week’s Mystery Player was David Watkins, and it was TRUE- his MBE was awarded for services to Rugby League.

RUGBY WOMEN’S WORLD CUP

Scotland emerged with credit from their encounter with Canada, and although they lost 40-19, they really rattled the second favourites at times and scored three good tries. Canada are a good side, and it might have been a closer contest if Helen Nelson’s try had been allowed to stand. Now it’s Sunday and a showdown with tournament favourites England. Scotland will give their all, but it is a huge task against an exceptionally good side. The form book suggests a big England win, but the Scots girls will not go down without a fight. Tune in on Sunday September 14th at 4.00 p.m.

AN OFFER THEY CAN’T REFUSE

Nobody was surprised to read that Newcastle’s director of rugby Steve Diamond has contacted the agents of thirteen England players to let them know of the big plans for the Red Bull sponsored team. “We have got to sell them a vision” he says before admitting they had already been knocked back by Louis Rees-Zammit. Red Bull could give them wings- no doubt accompanied by a big salary, a car, a house, and enough cash to buy a second or third home, -having paid stamp duty of course.

GREGOR TOWNSEND

There had been speculation that the Scotland coach might have been heading to Newcastle as Director of Rugby, but Scotland Rugby decided to extend his contract until the end of the next World Cup in Australia. He has been in charge for 94 test matches and won 53 of them. Scotland have improved considerably under his management and have played some entertaining rugby but regrettably have nothing to show for it in terms of silverware. Time will tell if that can be rectified now with upcoming challenges, especially against The Blacks at Murrayfield.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS

There was a busy day of rugby at Home Park last week. Falkirk 1s and Highland served up a real cracker with the Inverness side winning 28-27. The 2s lost 43-12 against a strong Perthshire side.

Grangemouth 1s looked impressive in a 51-0 win over Kinross. The 2s won 29-24 in Arbroath. The Women’s team went so close against Dundee Valkyries just going down 39-32 in a great match.

Linlithgow 1s won 33-26 against Dunfermline at McKane Park, with their 2s suffering a heavy 71-0 defeat against Biggar 2s.

THIS WEEK’S FIXTURES

Falkirk are down in the Borders to play Peebles. The 2s are away to Dundee 2s.

Grangemouth 1s and 2s are both at home to Perthshire. The Women’s team are due to play Kelso on Sunday September 14th at Glensburgh with a 1.00pm start.

Linlithgow 1s play Ellon up in Aberdeenshire with their 2s at home to Heriot’s Rugby 2s.

MYSTERY PLAYER

Who is this Ireland and Lions captain?

TRUE OR FALSE

Our Mystery Player was the first coach of the Ireland national side.