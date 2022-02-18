Winter Olympics 2022: Forth Valley nurse Vicky Wright will compete in curling final

Vicky Wright, a general surgical nurse at the Larbert hospital, was in today’s successful Great Britain women’s curling team which beat Sweden in one of the Beijing semi-finals.

They now go forward to play for Olympic gold on Sunday where they will face Japan.

Vicky, 28, along with skipper Eve Muirhead, Jen Dodds, and Hailey Duff had supporters across the country sitting on the edge of their seats as they were forced into an extra end.

GB women's curlers, left to right, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Eve Muirhead and Hailey Duff reach the Beijing final. Pic:Getty Images

However, they took victory 12-11 with their last stone.

Afterwards Vicky said: "First end, I was like: Here we go, buckle up. I fully believed in all of us and we could get it back.

"You just have to go for it and we did. We got there in the end."

FVRH nurse Vicky Wright. Pic: Getty Images

Her colleagues at FVRH have supported Vicky throughout her journey, and as she completed her final pre-Games shift in January, she thanked everyone who had helped enable her to continue to work whilst advancing her sporting career.

She said: “I have amazing colleagues in Ward B11 at Forth Valley Royal Hospital who have supported me all the way and made my Olympic dream possible.

“Juggling work has been difficult and I am so lucky to be allowed to compete at the highest level whilst having a rewarding job.”

Before Sunday’s final, the women’s team will be cheering on their male counterparts who go for gold tomorrow at 6.45am.

