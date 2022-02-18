Falkirk's most expensive - and cheapest - streets revealed
A property company has compiled five years worth of house price data to find out what streets have the highest valued homes in the Falkirk area.
Looking at the FK1 and FK2 postcodes, Property Solvers, has found Castle View, Douglas Avenue and Camelon Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region, while the cheapest residential streets in Falkirk include St. Crispins Place, Birnam Place and Union Street.
In Castle View, in Airth, five properties sold for an average of £565,230, while Douglas Avenue. also in Airth, saw 11 properties sold for an average of £477,000 and Camelon Road, in Falkirk, had three properties sell for an average of £455,000.
When it comes to the lower end of the market St. Crispins Place had three properties sell for an average of just £17,500, while Birnam Place had three properties go for an average of £28,675 and Union Street saw five properties sold for an average of £30,800.