Falkirk's most expensive - and cheapest - streets revealed

Looking at the FK1 and FK2 postcodes, Property Solvers, has found Castle View, Douglas Avenue and Camelon Road have some of the highest-valued homes across the region, while the cheapest residential streets in Falkirk include St. Crispins Place, Birnam Place and Union Street.

In Castle View, in Airth, five properties sold for an average of £565,230, while Douglas Avenue. also in Airth, saw 11 properties sold for an average of £477,000 and Camelon Road, in Falkirk, had three properties sell for an average of £455,000.

The research found Castle View in Airth is one of the most expensive streets in the Falkirk area

When it comes to the lower end of the market St. Crispins Place had three properties sell for an average of just £17,500, while Birnam Place had three properties go for an average of £28,675 and Union Street saw five properties sold for an average of £30,800.

