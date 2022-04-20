Scottish Cup semi-final tests await Falkirk Fury men's and women's teams

Head coach John Bunyan will be trying to inspire Fury to semi-final glories this weekend

Fury men – who still have a number of injuries – face a last four match at St Mirren.

The Falkirk team are still smarting from losing two of their last three league games which let Saints take the title.

Fury women have waited over four months to play their semi-final against Lady Rocks after the Cumbernauld side twice postponed the game.

Fury suffered home and away losses to Rocks in the League and are firmly the underdogs.

The Falkirk outfit will look to their American Tianna Sugars and former WBBL player Jenna Beattie to be their main offensive threats.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “We already have our under-16 men through to face Boroughmuir in the cadet men final and we also have our junior women bidding to reach the finals as they play Ayr Storm this week.

“We were in a very strong position to retain our Men's League Championship, but in the final few games we faced injuries like no other season, which was tough.

"The team have had very difficult training sessions of late, as basketball, while it is key to have great offensive and defensive players, relies a lot on team play and working on the various offences and defences has not been as good as it could have been, in our preparation for this game.

"I know it will be potentially a close game, where much of our offence will centre around our guards - Trey Whitley, Bantu Burroughs and Eddy Leginas - but it will need good all round team play to get the win.

“Our senior women have been working hard on the various aspects we did well and not so well in our last two games, which were against the Rocks.