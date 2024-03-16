Scott Stirling: Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace earns spot in Britain's World Athletics Cross Country Championships squad

Falkirk Vics' Scott Stirling (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

The Falkirk runner, 29, will travel to Belgrade, Serbia later this month, with the 22-strong team including three other Scottish athletes in what is our countries best representation at the cross country championships going all the way back to the 2010 meet in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

He recently became the first Scot to win the British Cross Challenge Series at senior level, while also earning second spot at the Callander Park-based Lindsays National XC, and Stirling will now be the sole Scot in the senior men’s category alongside Will Barnicoat, Callum Johnson, James Kingston and Tom Evans.

Coached by Vics’ veteran John Pentecost, Stirling will take to the New Belgrade’s Park of Friendship on Saturday, March 30, with his senior event rounding off the showpiece race, which is premier international cross country competition.

Falkirk Vics' Scott Stirling (right) was on top form down south over the weekend (Photo: Neil Renton/Scottish Athletics)

"There are several athletes in the team who have stepped up and produced some outstanding performances on the big stage in recent times, while others have earned their first call-ups, so we look forward to seeing how they perform against the world’s best later this month,” UK Athletics’ team leader Chris Jones said of Stirling’s inclusion.

“After an impressive set of results across the cross country season, we are thrilled to be selecting such strong teams across the events for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

“The event is an as a stepping-stone towards success at future global track and field championships, which is in line with the overarching Endurance strategy for UK Athletics, so it is highly important and prestigious fixture in the calendar.”

