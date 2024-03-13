Falkirk Victoria Harriers ace Scott Stirling is series gold winners as athletes descend on Nottingham

Falkirk Vics' Scott Stirling (right) was on top form down south over the weekend (Photo: Neil Renton/Scottish Athletics)

In the under-15 4k boys event, Vics’ Ray Taylor got off to a great start, leading the pack of 295 runners up the first gruelling hill towards Wollaton Hall. Taylor and fellow Vics’ teammate Hamish Hunter remained near the front of the charge throughout the race putting in tremendous effort on the gruelling course.

Joe Scanes (Kent) who has never lost a race this season took the lead and the title in 12:03. Vics Ray Taylor came 14th (12:32) and Hamish Hunter 23rd (12:51). Their results along with fellow team mates Howie Allison (Lasswade) and Rory MacMillan (Central AC) saw the boys take silver medal for Scotland East.

In the under-17 women’s 5k race, Vics’ Isabella Ogg grabbed a new personal best, crossing the line in 18:43 and along with fellow team mates Jessica Taylor (Edinburgh AC), Elsa McGregor (Edinburgh AC) and Imogen Marshall (Livingston) brought team Scotland East home in fourth place out of 40 teams entered.

Vics star runner Scott Stirling continued his recent successes in the senior men’s 10k race, staying in the lead pack throughout the race until the last 1k when he, along with Tom Evans (North East) and Calum Johnson (Leicestershire & Rutland) broke free.

In the final ascent towards the finish line, Calum Johnson took the lead finishing in 26:36, with Scott Stirling and Tom Evans battling it out in a sprint finish for second place.

Tom Evans won the battle with Stirling finishing third in 26:43. However, Falkirk native Stirling was first to finish in the British Cross Challenge, which resulted in him winning gold for the series.

Meanwhile, Scotland West also impressed – on one of the most successful days collectively for Scots at this event. They had two individual wins, three team golds and a team bronze.

Scotland North were well-represented by their three young athletes.