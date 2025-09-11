Para karate athlete Marek Kolesar seals brilliant silver medal at British Open

Ben Kearney
By Ben Kearney

Sports Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2025, 16:33 BST
Rising para athlete Marek Kolesar, a pupil at Larbert High School, is celebrating collecting a silver medal at the British Karate Federation International Open in Sheffield.

Competing in the para category last month, the 17-year-old Shoshin Katate member impressed against a strong international field to secure a podium finish and add to his growing list of honours.

Marek already has 19 medals from national and international competitions and has represented Scotland with distinction.

His latest success further underlines his reputation as one of the country’s most promising young para karate-ka.

Marek Kolesar secured a fantastic silver medal (Photo: Submitted)

He has also been selected to compete for JKS Scotland at the 6th JKS Continental Karate Cup & Para in Denmark this month, where he will face top athletes from across Europe.

As well as his results, Marek is recognised as a role model and motivator.

His journey demonstrates how barriers can be overcome and how disability can be turned into strength and achievement.

“Marek’s achievements, dedication, resilience, and ambition make him a fantastic role model for young people in the wider community,” said a club spokesperson.

The teenager is now seeking local sponsors to help support his training and travel as he continues to progress on the national and international stage.

With talent, determination, and backing, Marek is aiming for even greater success and to continue bringing recognition to Scotland in the years ahead.

