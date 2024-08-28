LocHire Stenhousemuir seal win in second last league outing

Stenhousemuir CC stock (Picture: Alan Murray)

LocHire Stenhousemuir completed their home fixtures in Western Premiership One with a victory over Ferguslie last Saturday, reports Duncan Walker.

In a rain-affected match played in miserable conditions at The Tryst - the only league match actually completed - the home side made 167 for nine in 47 overs and bowled out the Paisley side for 88.

The Stenhousemuir innings suffered interruptions from rain showers and was reduced to 47 overs.

They made a better start than of late and Peter Hamilton and Asad Izaz put on 67 for the first wicket.

Hamilton was leg-before-wicket to Qasim Khan for 15.

Izaz went on to make 58 before also falling victim to Khan. When Amir Shahzad became Khan’s third victim the score was 119 for three but despite 15 from John Vaughan–Davies and 16 from Callum Grant the innings rather fell away.

However, given the conditions, 167 from nine was a fair effort.

With all the interruptions, Ferguslie were set to score 153 in 38 overs which in the circumstances looked improbable.

They never looked like achieving this target and Husnain Atif with two wickets and Nick Lister with one reduced them to 22 for three.

Callum Grant with four wickets and Amir Shahzad with two worked their way through the middle order and Atif came back to remove the last man Jamie Rennie caught and bowled.

It was a satisfactory end to the season at The Tryst if a somewhat soggy one and it leaves Stenhousemuir in fourth place in the top flight.

They complete their season with a visit to Ayr who lie in second place behind table-topping Clydesdale.

Meanwhile, the LochHire sponsored clubs’ second XI had a disappointment when their game against Milngavie 2s was rained off on Sunday after being switched to the Tryst.

They now face Hillhead 3s at home knowing that a win or a cancellation will see them champions of the Western Championship 3.

Lose and Bute County and Cowal will sneak past them having completed all their fixtures despite having played only seven times.

Stenhousemuir on the other hand have played eleven fixtures, winning nine of them and losing the other two.