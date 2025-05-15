LocHire Stenhousemuir seal Western Premiership One win but exit Scottish Cup

LocHire Stenhousemuir’s first XI enjoyed a mixed weekend of cricket action in the sun.

On Saturday, in the Western Premiership One, the team had a great victory away at Dumfries. Winning the toss, Stenhousemuir opted to bat first on what was a very dry pitch.

Yaseen Valli again scored a wonderful century, an innings which took him past 1000 runs for the club. Callum Grant, batting with skill and intelligence scored 27 not out, and the midweek hat-trick hero Dennico Hollis scored a run a ball 24 Manas Sahare scored 22.

Stenhousemuir reached 261/8 at the end of their 50 overs which proven to be competitive.

LocHire Stenhousemuir’s first XI secured an impressive league victory away to Dumfries (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Dumfries were soon in trouble, the bowlers had them 36/2, and with wickets falling at regular intervals Stenhousemuir kept the pressure on and the run rate at over sixes for most of the second innings.

Dumfries’ tail wagged and they got to within seven runs but thankfully not close enough. Three wickets for Sahare, two for Adnan and one for Grant with some slick fielding provided two run outs.

On Sunday, Stenhousemuir played Carlton at the Tryst in the Scottish Cup. In a game that ebbed and flowed, ’Muir fell just short.

Losing the toss and bowling first, the Carlton top order then found their rhythm and moved briskly to 180 for the loss of just one wicket.

At the end of the 36th over with two set batters the visitors were eying over 300. Some excellent bowling and less than judicious shot selection allowed Stenhousemuir to restrict Carlton to 254/9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Due to the loss of early wickets, Stenhousemuir were under pressure at 43/3. However a 108 partnership between Sahare and Shahzad saw them within reaching distance of the total.

But a middle over collapse – losing four wickets for 12 runs – saw the total at 163/7. A strong batting display by the tail got Stenny within 39 runs but falling short. It was a good day for Manas Sahare in picking up five wickets and scoring a 50.

Stenhousemuir Women & Girls put up a strong performance in their second hardball Challenger League match away against Prestwick on Sunday. The team were defeated by 23 runs but impressively they lost no wickets.

Prestwick scored 143-1 (wicket taken by excellent bowling from captain D Manickavelu) and Stenhousemuir 120-0. There was a significant improvement in the team performance across all areas of the game and notably their bowling, fielding and batting.

Three Stenhousemuir players retired on the maximum scores of 30 runs: R Phillips 32, D Manickavelu (c) 30 and K Prentice 30. A superb performance by the team who move forward with growing confidence and experience. Stenhousemuir’s second XI lost at home to Dumfries 2s in a closely contested battle. Dumfries had a strong young team who fielded very well and put the home team under pressure. Prnahav Bhatt (24) joined Will Sneddon (48) and with both of them hitting lusty blows, raced the side into a very much stronger position and were instrumental in getting the side to a creditable 193 all out.

Despite strong bowling Rian Van Der Spuy three for 41 and committed fielding, LocHire Stenhousemuir struggled to stop the two old campaigners Dawson and Reed putting on 98 run partnership which allowed the visitors to scramble to a four-wicket win.