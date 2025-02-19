Lindsays National XC: Callendar Park set for course change this weekend

The historic Callendar House (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The best distance runners in the country will converge on Callendar Park this Saturday for the annual Lindsays National XC – with this year’s course set to look a little different.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk has become the permanent home for this event for almost 20 years now after arriving there in 2006.

And in order to protect the nearby historic site of the Antonine Wall, the popular Callendar Park course has undergone a redesign to ensure the local environment is best preserved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletes will run more on the nearby golf course than in recent years and not ‘along the top’ close to the Antonine Wall and the high flats.

Runners at last year’s Lindsays National XC event (Photo: Scott Louden)

Key features like the start and finish areas – in front of Callendar House itself – essentially remain, although there has been a change to the finish straight.

“Over the years at Callendar Park, the course has regularly changed to meet challenges presented by development in the park and to help preserve the environment,’ said Mike Johnston, convenor of Scottish Athletics’ Road Running and Cross Country Commission.

“This year we were requested to redevelop the course so that there was more protection for the historic site of the Antonine Wall and we were keen to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following discussions with Historic Environment Scotland and Falkirk District Council, our course architects from Falkirk Victoria Harriers have redesigned the running route using some new areas of the old Golf Course.

“Whilst providing a new challenge, the redesigned course promises to be more spectator friendly and that’s always good when around 100 of our clubs are being represented.

Hundreds of athletes, including local runners from the likes of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, will take to the park this weekend looking to notch new PBs and seal podium placings.

Vics earned a first-ever podium placing at senior level thanks to Scott Stirling’s senior men silver run last year and they’ll be hopeful of eclipsing last year.

The National XC has a long and highly successful history. The men’s competition dates back to 1886, while the inaugural women’s event was in 1932.