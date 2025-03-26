Grangemouth Stadium latest: Falkirk Council say sorry amid anger at removal of 'vital equipment'

Anger at the removal of vital equipment used by local athletics clubs at closure-threatened Grangemouth Stadium has come to a crunch point with Falkirk Council saying that they are “sorry that this issue has emerged”.

An 11th hour plan to lease the popular venue for £1 to a newly-formed Grangemouth Community Sports Trust emerged last week, and that has renewed hope that the ‘spiritual home of track of field’ in Scotland can stay open with the possibility that the arena may be demolished after April if no rescue package is agreed.

That includes £120,000 towards the running costs for any “financial challenges” during the first two years.

Closure-threatened Grangemouth Stadium hosts athletics events year-round, including the upcoming Round The Houses 10k Jim Dingwall Memorial Road Race (Photo: Michael Gillen)

However, there are still a number of issues in the background between all parties, including the removal of “vital" equipment, according to Falkirk Victoria Harriers.

A spokesperson for the athletics club expressed dismay over what they say are ‘challenging and worrying developments’, highlighting the already near £1 million repair bill looming to keep the stadium operational.

They said: “Falkirk Council’s recent actions have sparked controversy by removing vital equipment from Grangemouth Stadium, potentially hindering the operations of the newly established Grangemouth Community Sports Trust (GCST).

"This equipment, much of which was inherited from the 2014 Commonwealth Games legacy, includes weightlifting platforms, weights, and essential vehicles used for transporting athletic apparatus such as high jump equipment and hurdles.

"In 2014, Grangemouth Stadium benefited significantly from the Commonwealth Games legacy programme. The stadium received the state-of-the-art athletics track from Hampden Park, valued at £600,000. Grangemouth Stadium was also the grateful recipient of £50,000 worth of weights equipment and a further £90,000 worth of athletics equipment. This initiative aimed to provide lasting benefits to local athletes and the community.

“The recent removal of this equipment by Falkirk Council has raised concerns about the future viability of the stadium under GCST’s management. The absence of weightlifting platforms and weights directly impacts training capabilities, while the removal of vehicles essential for transporting equipment hampers the organisation of events and daily operations.

"These developments occur amidst ongoing discussions about the stadium’s future. Falkirk Council has proposed a one-year Full Repair and Insuring Licence for GCST to manage the stadium starting June 1, 2025, with an option to extend for another year. The council also plans to provide up to £120,000 in financial assistance for initial running costs and invest up to £350,000 in capital works to ensure the facility’s good condition.

"Despite these commitments, the removal of essential equipment poses significant challenges for GCST. The trust’s long-term ambition is to create a sustainable, community-led model that allows the stadium to continue serving both athletes and the wider public. However, the lack of necessary tools and resources complicates this objective and raises questions about the council’s support for the transition.

“As the April 2025 deadline approaches for GCST to assume management, the community urges Falkirk Council to reconsider its actions and restore the removed equipment. Ensuring that GCST has the necessary tools and resources is crucial for the successful operation of Grangemouth Stadium and the continued support of local and national athletics."

In response, Falkirk Council said that they were “sorry” that the issue had emerged, and that it will be discussed during a meeting set to take place on Friday with the aim of finding a swift resolution.

“We are sorry that this this issue has emerged. We meet on a weekly basis with representatives of the Trust to ensure we are doing everything we can to support the transfer of the stadium and this matter has only recently been raised,” a spokesperson said.

“Our next meeting is this Friday and so we’ll continue the discussion on the gym equipment and requirements with the Trust, and do our best to find a resolution.

“It is important to highlight that council will consider this week a report recommending an investment of nearly £500,000 by the council to support the new Trust. This is evidence of our commitment to the future success of the stadium and the Trust.”