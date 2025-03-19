Last-gasp bid to save Grangemouth Stadium by offering £1 annual rent

One of Scotland’s leading athletics venue could be saved from closure with an 11th hour plan to lease it for £1.

Falkirk councillors will be asked to consider a proposal to allow a newly formed community trust to take over management of the Grangemouth Stadium from June 1.

The move has been welcomed by Scottish athletics governing body which said it had worked “tirelessly” with interested parties to find a way of keeping the track and stadium open.

Top athlete Eilish McColgan has previously said "it is absolutely crucial that Grangemouth is saved".

The proposal would safeguard the future of Grangemouth Stadium for the next two years. Pic: Contributed

The 10,000m Commonwealth champion added: “Competing at Grangemouth is a right of passage for future Olympians or Commonwealth Games athletes. We don't have enough facilities in Scotland.”

Under the plans, Grangemouth Community Sports Trust (GCST) would take on a one-year full repair and insuring licence, at a nominal rent of £1 per year, with the option to extend for a further year.

This would allow GCST to manage the stadium while they further develop their business plan and work towards a long-term Community Asset Transfer.

The council is offering up to £120,000 towards the running costs for any “financial challenges” during the first two years – but admitted the move would save the local authority £1.1 million.

Another £350,000 would be spent by the council on work to ensure the facility is in good condition.

Supported by Scottish Athletics and sportscotland, GCST aims to maintain Grangemouth Stadium as a key national and local athletics venue while developing its potential for additional sports and community activities.

The trust’s long-term ambition is to create a sustainable, community-led model that allows the stadium to continue serving both athletes and the wider public.

Malcolm Bennie, the council’s director of place services, said: “If approved, this proposal would secure the immediate future of Grangemouth Stadium as a centre for national, regional and local athletics. It would also enable the council to make a significant annual saving of around £550,000 which helps protect other frontline services that residents rely upon.

“The proposed initial financial support, undertaking essential building works, and structured transition plan, supports GCST to establish a sustainable, community-led model that could secure the stadium’s long-term future.

“The decision now rests with councillors on whether the community benefit lease is the best way to keep Grangemouth Stadium open while asset transfer proposals progress and to secure its financial viability for the future."

Colin Hutchison, chief executive of scottishathletics said: “Scottish Athletics has worked tirelessly with the local clubs and partners to present a solution that, if councillors approve, will enable Grangemouth Stadium to stay open.

“We would welcome the proposed financial assistance from Falkirk Council to support GCST and look forward to working with the trust and other partners to secure the stadium's long- term future.

“As the only athletics facility in Falkirk, the stadium plays a crucial role in supporting the local athletics clubs and providing opportunities for local residents to participate in athletics and running. There is great potential to widen access to the facility and ensure that it becomes an asset that the local community can be proud of.

The stadium’s buildings will close from April 1 to allow the transition, but local athletics groups – such as the Falkirk Victoria Harriers and Forth Valley Flyers - will still be able to access the track, inner field and car park.

Councillors will discuss the proposal at a meeting on April 3.