Forth Valley Orienteers take on Junior Inter-Area weekend in Inverness

West of Scotland relinquished the Junior Inter-Area crown it won last year, but not without a fight as North returned to the top of the podium for the eighth time in nine events.

West was hampered by having no athletes available in the under-18 classes, where North was strong, but the early results from the relay indicated that a potential shock was on the cards.

East boys won the Open relay (51.11), but their already-reduced team had two mispunches and they didn't impact on the leaderboard. North was second (53.23) but then followed a West procession, with four teams in close proximity.

Fraser Cheyne, Matthew Owen and Peter Owen (55.40) got onto the podium ahead of James Edward, Lachlan Carruthers and Alexander Hunt (61.33). Another all-Forth Valley Orienteers’ team, with Lucas Baikie, Sean Truswell and Matthew Inman was fifth in 63.05, and Olexiy Bogachov, Cammy Lockyer and Finlay Cottier were sixth (68.08).

North however flexed its muscles in the Girls race, where West was without anyone aged over-15. They took all three podium places, with the best placed West team, comprising of Esme Finch, Catriona Downie and Eilidh Connor fourth in 82.42. West's other scoring team was sixth overall, as Vira Bogachova, Emma Cheyne and Isla Cheyne came back in 86.09.

Holding a 16-point lead overnight, North was able to further extend its dominance in the Individual races, winning five of the eight classes available. For West, there were class wins for Cammy Lockyer (Yellow Boys), Esme Kelly (Short Blue) and Sophie Edward (Orange Girls), while Fraser Cheyne (Light Green Boys), Hannah Inman (Light Green Girls) (and out of class), Rosie McNamara (Short Blue) and Sean Truswell (Orange Boys) were all second, and Lachlan Carruthers (Orange Boys) and Emma Cheyne (Yellow Girls) were both third.

There was also a packed-class Scottish Orienteering League race on the same area, and Will Hensman won on the Brown course in 71.11, with Dave Godfree (78.40) third. There was also an FVO double on Short Brown, with Paul Hammond (76.27) second ahead of Jason Inman (79.03).

Chris Smithard made a rare SOL appearance on his journey back from a serious injury that ended his World Championship prospects, and smashed the Short Blue course, winning in 38.26 for a victory margin of nearly 17 minutes, while Laura Hendrie was second on Short Green (41.41).

There was another FVO one-two on Very Short Green was seen, with Liz Godfree top in 49.55, and Lindsey Hensman second in 52.58. Glenda Carruthers made her debut in FVO colours, and was second on Yellow (22.49) and on the White course, Leo Lockyer won the race in 10.38, with Catriona Downie third (15.56).