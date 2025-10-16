Forth Valley Orienteers stars just miss out on win in Home International Series

After 20 races in three different counties, featuring nearly 200 of the UK's best orienteers, the destination of the overall Home International series was decided by three seconds, as England did just enough to win the Junior Home International in South Wales.

After an England win on home soil in the Senior Home International, and a Scotland victory in the Veteran Home International, the Junior races would be the key to the destination of the overall bragging rights for the year, and England had the first claim on the crown, as they won the Individual day by six points.

England won both U14 and U16 races, but Scotland bounced back with wins in the U18 classes. Pride of place from a local perspective went to James Edward (27.25) and Hannah Inman (31.36) who were both 2nd in the U14 classes. There was more joy in the class, as Lucas Baikie (7th in 32.28) and Esme Finch (6th in 38.09) were the 2nd scorers for the Scots on the day.

In the U16 races, Esme Kelly (5th in 50.39) and Alexander Hunt (7th in 47.29) contributed to the Scotland total, Scarlett Kelly was 5h (59.47) in W18, but was 3rd Scot, while Peter Owen mispunched in M18

FVO’s James Edward on the move during last weekend’s Junior Home International event (Photo: Submitted)

With a deficit to overcome in the relay, Scotland knew their best hope of retaining the JHI was to win both races and hope their 2nd teams could better the England effort. The girls race was first on the card, and Esme Kelly and then Hannah Inman put Scotland on the front, allowing GB No 1 Emily Atkinson to run in the win. The 2nd Scots team had the silver, to square the result, and then the 3rd team, with Esme Finch and Scarlett Kelly held the next best England team into 5th, and Scotland had a two point advantage.

The boys race came 10 minutes later, and Alexander Hunt and Lucas Baikie combined to send Finlay McLuckie out with a 10-second advantage over England. With Ireland 3rd and Scotland II , with James Edward on the middle leg, 5th, it was once again a tied match going into the final leg.

Ireland dropped off the pace as Scotland II came on, and it all came down to a chase for the line. England's Tommy Rollins was just quicker through the final loop to overcome Finlay by three seconds. The race scores were tied, but England's five wins to Scotland's three meant the trophy staying south of the border.