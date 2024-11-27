Former FIRST ace Duncan Scott named joint swimmer of the year at Aquatics GB Awards

Duo Matt Richards and Duncan Scott (Photo: Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Former FIRST youngster Duncan Scott has been announced as joint winner of Aquatics GB’s Swimming Athlete of the Year title.

Scotland’s most decorated athlete Scott – who won a gold and a silver medal at this summer’s Olympics in Paris – scooped the top award earlier this month in London alongside his relay partner Matt Richards.

Scott and Richards combined with fellow Aquatics GB team members Tom Dean, James Guy, Jack McMillan and Kieran Bird to win the men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay in Paris. The triumph marked the first time a British relay team had defended an Olympic final.

Scott also added a 200m Individual Medley silver, his eighth Olympic medal of his career.

Looking back on his stunning summer, Scott admitted to the Falkirk Herald that his achievements haven’t fully sunken in yet.

He said: “I think the experience from Tokyo really helped me digest the experience in Paris, it started off probably not the way I wanted to start the competition but the finish probably exceeded expectations.

"It (being Scotland’s most decorated Olympian) is not something I am used to yet. I wake up every morning and say it back to myself.

“Not really, I’ll keep saying that Chris (Hoy) has got way more golds, and I think that’s probably the most important thing, but it’s just a real honour to be mentioned in that bracket with athletes like that.

“There’s still plenty more in the sport that I would like to achieve.”