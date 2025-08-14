Five Forth Valley Orienteering stars make GB teams for internationals

At least five local orienteers will be involved in the GB teams for the late summer international races, after the final selection event in Livingston.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Elite races at Sprint Scotland were part of the selection process for the European Championships in Belgium, and FVO stars topped both men's and women's classes. Chris Smithard was back on top form after a long-term injury as he won the first selection race by 30 seconds (15.19), with Peter Molloy sixth (16.18). The pair then swapped positions in the afternoon race, with Peter taking a dramatic one-second victory (14.59 ) and Chris sixth (15.41) to confirm both in the GB team.

Races elsewhere in Europe have seen Grace Molloy climb to a world ranking of 25th, and she was never troubled in the selection races, posting a comprehensive 79-second win in the first race, before easing off in race two to finish second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Junior European Cup returns to Scotland in October and Scarlett Kelly and James Hammond were both named in the host's lineup for the event, with the Sprint at Stirling University and the forest races at Loch Ard.

Chris Smithard has had a wretched 12 months, with a long-standing injury putting paid to his challenge for a World Champs appearance, but he was back on top form (Photo: Submitted)

By race time, there may be more local athletes involved, as a number of English-based athletes having declared Stirling as a preferred university choice but this will depend on exam results.

Away from the selection race action, there was also a Scottish Urban League race, and FVO filled the Women's SuperVet podium, through Alison Cunningham (13.51), Heather Fellbaum (14.53) and Cathy Tilbrook (15.12).

There was a Men's Vet win for Will Hensman (14.53), which extends his lead at the top of the general classification, and Junior victories for both Fraser Cheyne (11.07) and Hanna Brindley (14.03)m while the Young Junior Men class brought medals for Ethan (19.11) and Oscar (26.05) Baikie, who were second and third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was international action in China with FVO involvement, as the World Games took place in Chengdu, and Mairi Eades was 25th (66.34) in the Middle race and then 36th (22.11) in the Sprint, before being involved in the Mixed Sprint Relay team which was 10th (65.29).

The event is the largest multi-sport event in the world for non-Olympic sports, although many of the leading countries sent development teams due to the travel distance and proximity to other major championships.