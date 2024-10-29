Falkirk Victoria Harriers impress at first East District Cross Country League meet

Falkirk Vics’ Emily Christie helped the U15/U17 girls’ team finish in sixth (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

The first of the East District Cross Country League meets took place last Saturday at Beveridge Park in Kirkcaldy.

And a healthy group of Falkirk Victoria Harriers representing each of the age groups from U11 through to veteran took part in this the first of three meet. Three athletes count towards a team result for U11-U17 groups while it is four for U20 and seniors.

A shortage of Vics’ athletes in the U11 and U13 boys and girls age groups meant they did not have enough athletes to form teams in these age groups. The same was true for U15 boys.

Despite this, the teams were rewarded with second place, two fifth places and a sixth place. The U11 boys’ race was closely fought and Benjamin Anderson completed the 1700m course in 6.58, finishing 18th. Again, only one Vic took part in the U13 boys race with Charlie Romanis completing the 2600m race in 12.56, finishing 47th.

Ben Upfold, U15, ran his 4300m race in 16.03 to finish in eighth place. The U17 men did well and finished second place team thanks to Ray Taylor 18.19, Calum Hendry 18.27 and Luke Culliton 18.48. Cahal McAtarsney also ran well, completing the 5200m course in 20.50.

The men’s team finished fifth with Scott Stirling finishing in sixth place in 26.01, Euan Martin, 23rd place in 28.06, Graeme McGregor, 51st in 29.45 and Gary McKenna, 13th veteran in 30.35. Also taking part but missing out on a team place were Alan Purves, 31.20, Gary Smith, 31.44, Grant Matheson, 33.35, Michael McQuaid, 33.42 and Derek Esson, 41.40.

Just two girls represented the Vics in each of the U11 & U13 races, so no team placing, but Isla Hedges had a good race, finishing in tenth place in 7.08 and AnnaLeigh Meany took to the league course for the first time, finishing in 8.06. Megan Blair and Erin Donaldson took part in the U13 2600m race with Megan recording a time of 12.04 and Erin 12.32, finishing 21st and 31st respectively.

The U15/U17 girls’ team finished in sixth place thanks to the efforts of Emily Christie (sixth U15), 17.53, Chloe Davis (15th U17), 18.52 and Skye Robertson (14th U15), 18.55.

The U20/senior women’s race saw the Vics finish fifth overall with Fiona Matheson (second veteran), 22.34, Charlotte Horne (5th U20), 23.02, Holly Homes (sixth U20), 23.08 and Danielle Callaghan (16th senior), 23.22 all counting towards the team points. Katie McGuire finished ninth U20 in 25.47. Sharon McPhee was 30th veteran, finishing in 26.39.

On Saturday, around 1300 athletes from all over Scotland will travel to Kirkcaldy High School for thé Lindsays Scottish Athletics National Short Course Cross Country Championships where individual and team medals are up for grabs in U15, U17 and senior categories.