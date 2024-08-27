Monument Mile 2024 Copyright Bobby Gavin - Byeline must be used : (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

The Monument Mile Classic event returned to the Stirling University track for the seventh year last Saturday with 32 consecutive mile races taking place.

The line-up, for runners aged from under-11 upwards, included participants from all over the UK and as far away as Australia and the USA. Times ranged from around seven minutes in the first race to sub four-minutes in the men’s elite races.

There were also two races solely for children from Fairview International School who were one of the event sponsors.

Eight Falkirk Victoria Harriers completed the race, with many more missing out on a space due to the popularity of the event while several others out through injury, but showed their support for their club mates from the sidelines and enjoyed the atmosphere of the event with the striking Wallace Monument lit up in the background.

Falkirk Vics' Cahal McAtarsney, left, in action (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

The results of the Falkirk Vics who completed the event are as follows: Karen McAllister (W60) 6:59.21, Aine McAtarsney (U15) 5:56.96, Fiona Matheson (W60) 5:43.72, Corri McGougan (U17) 5:13.70, Thomas Mitchell (U15) 5:12.33, Cahal McAtarsney (U17) 4:43.30, Calum Hendry (U17) 4:14.19 and taking place in the men’s elite race, Kane Elliott who bagged a new personal best crossing the line in 3:55.89.

A total of 15 athletes ran sub four-minutes and new Monument Mile records were made by Taryn Rawlings from USA, running for Adidas who was first elite female to finish, with a time of 4:27.91 and Cooper Teare, also USA, running for Nike, who was the fastest elite male in 3:53.09.

Vics ace Elliott and Andrew McGill (Cambuslang) made it a double success for Scotland, both running sub four-minutes, while Hannah Cameron was the fastest Scottish female finishing in an impressive 4:41.39.

Elsewhere, on Saturday morning, over 650 runners took part in the picturesque Killin 10k run. Falkirk Vics youngster Lucie Gibson was fourth female across the finish line (first junior) in 43.19.