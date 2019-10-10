Falkirk tennis club finals day lands Tim Goldie a third title and daily double for Olivia Smart

Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club crowned Olivia Smart ladies champion and, for the third time in a row, Tim Goldie gents champion on a finals day which provided torrential rain, bright sunshine, winds and cold spells for the 40 finalists.

Some spectacular tennis was witnessed on court at Hamilton Drive while off-court food provided by Malcolm Allan and served by Ross Marshall was enjoyed alongside members’ home baking.

2019 Championship day at FLTC Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club.

Club secretary Graeme Laurenson said: “Well done to everyone who took part in a great show of support from young and old, families and friends.

“In a year when three of our teams have earned promotion in the regional leagues along with continuing success at all team levels, we’re very proud to be providing such a great facility for tennis.

“Our new Tots classes for pre-school juniors has taken off and we still have very active seniors playing regularly - truly something for everyone.

“The club thanks Hope Allan for presenting the trophies, Rob Ainsley, Paula Goldie, Bob Wilkie and Jez Cain for their organisational skills, Sandy Crowe for the photos and all the members, their family and friends for making the month long competition such a great success.”

Gents doubles: Mark Christie & John McKay.

Ladies doubles: Olivia Smart & Emma Samson.

Mixed doubles: Colin Marshall & Lauren Hill.

Gents Plate: Mark Christie.

Dorothy and Alan Dick Trophy: David Fisher & Andy McLaren.

Gents over-55 doubles: Colin Marshall & Graeme Laurenson.

Ladies over-55 doubles: Paula Goldie & Margi Stevenson.

Boys singles: Wallace MacIntyre.

Girls singles: Olivia Smart.

Junior doubles: Sonny McKean & Jessica Bell.

Green ball singles: Daniel Gold.

More images and video in our Finals day gallery on www.falkirkherald.co.uk/sport