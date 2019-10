Tim Goldie and Olivia Smart were the big winners at Falkirk lawn tennis club’s championship day.

It was a wet and windy day, though sunny and fair at other times as the club crowned Tim for the third time in a row and Olivia swept up in the ladies’ section. Read more here.

1. Falkirk tennis club finals 2019 FLTC Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club championships 2019 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

2. Falkirk tennis club finals 2019 FLTC Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club championships 2019 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

3. Falkirk tennis club finals 2019 FLTC Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club championships 2019 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

4. Falkirk tennis club finals 2019 FLTC Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club championships 2019 Johnston Press Resell Buy a Photo

View more