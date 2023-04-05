Falkirk East MSP visit helps mark Central Taekwondo Academy's 30th anniversary

Falkirk East MSP Michelle Thomson visited Carronshore's Central Taekwondo Academy earlier this week (Pics: Contributed)

The Carronshore club also launched their new logo design as part of their celebrations on the night.

Central’s grand master David Bailey welcomed Mrs Thomson to the club, saying: “As our local MSP, she has kindly raised motions in Parliament congratulating our athletes and coaches on recent successes so we were delighted to invite her to one of our training evenings.

“She said she was really impressed with the community spirit and discipline shown by Central students of all ages and backgrounds. She also enjoyed some amazing demonstrations from some of our senior athletes and helped us kick off our thirty year celebrations.

Grand master David Bailey and Mrs Thomson with the club's new logo

“We are very grateful for Michelle’s fantastic support of our club.”

The likes of Central’s Teigan Smith, who recently was GB’s top athlete at a Dutch Open event, has already been mentioned in Parliamentary motions by Mrs Thomson, who hailed the martial arts club’s impact.

On social media, she said: “Yesterday I was delighted to visit Central Taekwondo Academy in Carronshore.

“It was great to learn about the skills and experience Central provides to those who train with them.

"A number of students have been doing incredibly well at international competitions and achieving their Dan levels, including Teigan (Smith) whose achievements I have raised Parliamentary motions for.

"The Academy caters for all ages, and it was excellent to see so many keen youngsters involved in the sport.

