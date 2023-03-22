News you can trust since 1845
Taekwondo: Central Academy's Teigan Smith is GB's best at Dutch Open

Carronshore taekwondo starlet Teigan Smith narrowly missed on gold at the recent Dutch Open, but her silver medal still saw her finish as the best GB competitor at the event.

By Ben Kearney
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:42 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 14:47 GMT

Competing at the under 52kg weight category, the Central Taekwondo Academy ace fought in five tough matches in Eindhoven, losing out in the final match of the day against a Spanish opponent, after winning earlier rounds against fighters from across Europe and beyond.

“I like fighting against people from other countries because you learn so much, Teigan told the Falkirk Herald. “I try to go out to a few competitions each year because it also goes towards GB selection.

"It was the first time I had fought someone from the US and that was really interesting, things like that are good for my development. You can piece together what works and doesn’t work against different opponents.

Central Taekwondo Academy's Teigan Smith (Photo: Contributed)
"The main thing from the event for me was that I finished the highest out of all the British fighters, which helps me build more points towards GB selection for the events coming up this year.

"The Junior Europeans event is coming up at the end of August. The GB team has a big meeting beforehand to decide who gets to go and of course the points you build up are what gets you in with a shout. If you hit the criteria then you have a chance of being selected.”

Central’s Grand Master David Bailey added: "It is another wonderful result for Teigan which puts her in a great position for selection to the GB squad.”

