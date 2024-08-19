Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir's poor batting sees them lose out at Prestwick

LocHire Stenhousemuir lost out in their Western Premiership One clash over the weekend by four wickets (Photo: Alan Murray)

LocHire Stenhousemuir suffered a fairly miserable defeat last Saturday when they went down by four wickets to Prestwick at the Henry Thow Oval.

In a poor batting display Stenhousemuir were all out for 139 and Prestwick replied with 142 for 6 as the Ayrshire outfit went on to seal the win in the Western Premiership One.

The visitors had to rely on Danie Rossouw making 75 in his last appearance before returning to South Africa to post any kind of score at all.

Of the rest, only Nick Lister with 12 could reach double figures. It was a disappointing end for Zander Smith who also leaves this weekend.

He was out first ball, the only time he has failed to score this season. The pair have served Stenhousemuir well this season with Rossouw top league run scorer with 664 league runs and Smith in fifth position with 473.

With only two games to go, and Supeshala Jayathilake of Drumpellier 131 runs behind, it is likely that Danie will still be top come the end of the season.

Their bowlers have served Stenhousemuir well this season and did their best to retrieve the situation. They had Prestwick 66 for four and 112 for six but a quick 20 not out from Gurupreet Singh off 13 balls saw Prestwick home.

Callum Grant took two wickets to take his total of league wickets to 30 and he lies in third place in the rankings and has already, of course, passed 300 club wickets.

John Vaughan-Davies took two wickets and it was good to see him back after such a long absence. Nick Lister and Husnain Atif each took one wicket.

The season is nearing its end with only two games to go but LocHire Stenhousemuir can look forward to another season in the top flight heading into Saturday’s home match against Ferguslie.

Meanwhile, it was an important day for the second XI as they took on league leaders Mearns’ 2’s at the Tryst. They had to win to go top and they pulled off a fine victory in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They scored 155 all out and bowled out Mearns for 118. It was a memorable day for young Olly Townsend as he scored 50, his first half century in senior cricket and when Mearns batted he took three wickets, took three catches and effected a brilliant run out. Quite a day.

In the hosts’ innings, Peter Quinn scored 32 and in the Mearns innings in addition to Olly, Bobby Angus and Farhan Haider took two wickets and Dennico Hollis one.

They end their season away to Milngavie’s 2’s and home to Hillhead’s 3’s. Mearns drop to third place behind Bute County and Cowal.