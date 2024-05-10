Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir's league opener called off as firsts progress in Scottish Cup

South African professional Danie Rossouw in action for LocHire Stenhousemuir at The Tryst; his side’s league opener was forced off due to wet weather (Stock photo: Michael Gillen)

There was a disappointment for LocHire Stenhousemuir last Saturday when their Western Premiership opener against Clydesdale at Titwood was called off because of a wet outfield.

However, they did get into action at the Tryst on Sunday when they defeated East Renfrewshire by 25 runs in the first round of the Scottish Cup. Neither side really came to terms with a slow early season pitch but in the end Stenny’s margin of victory was comfortable.

Batting first the home side started well but lost early wickets. Peter Hamilton was out for nine with the total on 26 but Dennico Hollis was going at a run a ball when he was run out for 23. Then, when Zander Smith fell for 13. Stenhousemuir were 73 for three.

A good stand between Danie Rossouw who made 47 and Asad Izaz with 22 raised the total to 134 but the rest of the side produced little and the Tryst outfit were all out for 162 in only 39.5 overs.

East Renfrewshire began positively and Noman Ilyas hit a rapid 38 off 26 balls before Husnain Atif had him caught at the wicket. Callum Grant who bowled his ten overs for only nine runs had the other opener Ali Qazi leg-before-wicket for 20.

When Husnain Atif quickly removed Akmal Rana, East Renfrewshire were 61 for and the innings fell away. Wajid Zaman made 24 and Gaurav Ambavane 21 not out but they were all out for 137. Adil Raza took four wickets, Dennico Hollis three, Husnain Atif two and Callum Grant one.

LocHire Stenhousemuir now face Heriot’s in the second round at the Tryst on Sunday, May 26.

Meanwhile, the second XI opened their campaign in West Championship Three with an easy win over Galloway 2s. Galloway were all out for 74. Riaan Van Der Spuy took four wickets, Olly Townsend and Bobby Angus two each and Ryan Rainsforth one. Galloway only batted ten.

Stenhousemuir made 75 for no wicket Dennico Hollis made 44 not out and Olly Townsend 28 not out. This weekend, Stenhousemuir are at home to Drumpellier while the second XI are away to Mearns 2s.

Scoring card

Stenhousemuir 162 (D.Rossouw 47; D.Hollis 22) East Renfrewshire 137 (D.Hollis 3 for 2; A.Raza 4 for 34 zero.

Galloway Two 74 (R.Van Der Spuy 4 for 18 ; O.Townsend 2 for 13). Stenhousemuir Two 75 for zero (D.Hollis 44 not out; O.Townsend 28 not out).